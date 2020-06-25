1946 3RD AVENUE N

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Restored period apartment building in historic Kenwood area, conveniently located near downtown St Petersburg. Clean, Spacious 1 bedroom apartment newly refinished hardwood floors, newly tiled updated bathroom, new Hi-Efficiency Central heat and air system, remodeled eat in kitchen with new stainless appliances and granite countertop. Bedroom has large walk in closet. Ceiling fans, Laundry room on site. Spacious at 693 sq ft mol. Close to 275 and minutes to downtown. Walk or bike to area restaurants, museums and more. Small pet OK. Won't last!