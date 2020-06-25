All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated May 30 2019 at 2:14 AM

1850 JUAREZ WAY S

1850 Juarez Way South · No Longer Available
Location

1850 Juarez Way South, St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Lakewood Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
CHECK THIS OUT! An absolutely stunning house on a double lot in the golf course community of Lakewood. Almost 2900 SF with an additional 750 SF screened in porch and the huge yard is fenced in. There is a circle driveway and an extra wide 2 car garage. This lovely home features a renovated kitchen with granite, stainless appliances, and travertine floor in addition to a large living room,dining room, family room with a fireplace, a separate office, breakfast room, 4 bedrooms, and 2.5 baths. Split AC system and the original "pink bathroom" has been preserved. Beautiful and quiet neighborhood, house has a view of the Golf Course. Words truly do not convey the true splendor of this home, you must see to appreciate. Call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1850 JUAREZ WAY S have any available units?
1850 JUAREZ WAY S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1850 JUAREZ WAY S have?
Some of 1850 JUAREZ WAY S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1850 JUAREZ WAY S currently offering any rent specials?
1850 JUAREZ WAY S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1850 JUAREZ WAY S pet-friendly?
No, 1850 JUAREZ WAY S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 1850 JUAREZ WAY S offer parking?
Yes, 1850 JUAREZ WAY S offers parking.
Does 1850 JUAREZ WAY S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1850 JUAREZ WAY S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1850 JUAREZ WAY S have a pool?
No, 1850 JUAREZ WAY S does not have a pool.
Does 1850 JUAREZ WAY S have accessible units?
No, 1850 JUAREZ WAY S does not have accessible units.
Does 1850 JUAREZ WAY S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1850 JUAREZ WAY S has units with dishwashers.
