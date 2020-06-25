1850 JUAREZ WAY S

Amenities

CHECK THIS OUT! An absolutely stunning house on a double lot in the golf course community of Lakewood. Almost 2900 SF with an additional 750 SF screened in porch and the huge yard is fenced in. There is a circle driveway and an extra wide 2 car garage. This lovely home features a renovated kitchen with granite, stainless appliances, and travertine floor in addition to a large living room,dining room, family room with a fireplace, a separate office, breakfast room, 4 bedrooms, and 2.5 baths. Split AC system and the original "pink bathroom" has been preserved. Beautiful and quiet neighborhood, house has a view of the Golf Course. Words truly do not convey the true splendor of this home, you must see to appreciate. Call today!