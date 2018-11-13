All apartments in St. Petersburg
1831 40th Street South

1831 40th Street South
Location

1831 40th Street South, St. Petersburg, FL 33711
Childs Park

***Available Now*** Sweet 2BA 1BA home is move-in ready and has great curb appeal with covered window and door entrance awnings, and a fenced yard. Enjoy a cozy eat-in kitchen with a breakfast bar and is open to the gorgeous and large living room. The home is a privacy perfect and will go fast, hurry to make it yours! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter's insurance required.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 1831 40th Street South have any available units?
1831 40th Street South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
Is 1831 40th Street South currently offering any rent specials?
1831 40th Street South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1831 40th Street South pet-friendly?
No, 1831 40th Street South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 1831 40th Street South offer parking?
No, 1831 40th Street South does not offer parking.
Does 1831 40th Street South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1831 40th Street South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1831 40th Street South have a pool?
No, 1831 40th Street South does not have a pool.
Does 1831 40th Street South have accessible units?
No, 1831 40th Street South does not have accessible units.
Does 1831 40th Street South have units with dishwashers?
No, 1831 40th Street South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1831 40th Street South have units with air conditioning?
No, 1831 40th Street South does not have units with air conditioning.
