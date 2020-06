Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan microwave refrigerator Property Amenities

Rare Euclid St Paul rental available today. New carpet throughout. Upstairs 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment with private entrance. Live close to downtown without the downtown prices. Under $8 to downtown via Uber, around 10 minutes by bike. Easy to commute to downtown and close to the highway.