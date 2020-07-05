All apartments in St. Petersburg
St. Petersburg, FL
175 38th Ave SE
Last updated February 1 2020 at 12:07 PM

175 38th Ave SE

175 38th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

175 38th Avenue Southeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Coquina Key

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Freshly re-done 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath home - This is 1/2 of a duplex conveniently located in southern St. Petersburg. The bedroom floors have been newly installed with vinyl wood looking plank, and the balance of the floors are tile. So all of the floors are "solid surface". No carpet.
This home has been freshly repainted and the bathroom has been renovated. There is central air conditioning and heating.
The Living room is 20.5 x 13
The Kitchen is 9 x 8
Bedroom #1 is 12.8 x 10.11
Bedroom #2 is 10.10 x 9.7
Please call Julie for more information: (727) 440-8108

(RLNE5437462)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 175 38th Ave SE have any available units?
175 38th Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 175 38th Ave SE have?
Some of 175 38th Ave SE's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 175 38th Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
175 38th Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 175 38th Ave SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 175 38th Ave SE is pet friendly.
Does 175 38th Ave SE offer parking?
Yes, 175 38th Ave SE offers parking.
Does 175 38th Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 175 38th Ave SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 175 38th Ave SE have a pool?
No, 175 38th Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 175 38th Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 175 38th Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 175 38th Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 175 38th Ave SE does not have units with dishwashers.

