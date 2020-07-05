175 38th Ave SE

Amenities

pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Freshly re-done 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath home - This is 1/2 of a duplex conveniently located in southern St. Petersburg. The bedroom floors have been newly installed with vinyl wood looking plank, and the balance of the floors are tile. So all of the floors are "solid surface". No carpet.

This home has been freshly repainted and the bathroom has been renovated. There is central air conditioning and heating.

The Living room is 20.5 x 13

The Kitchen is 9 x 8

Bedroom #1 is 12.8 x 10.11

Bedroom #2 is 10.10 x 9.7

Please call Julie for more information: (727) 440-8108



(RLNE5437462)