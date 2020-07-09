All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated June 6 2020

175 2nd St S Ph 6

175 2nd St S · No Longer Available
Location

175 2nd St S, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Downtown St. Petersburg

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
alarm system
elevator
gym
game room
parking
garage
media room
Contact Ashtin Brock 727-422-3686 The McNulty Lofts Penthouse, The McNulty Lofts in Downtown St Petersburg offer contemporary design and super amenities. McNulty Lofts buildings interior with brick accent walls with exposed spiral ductwork, 11' ceilings with floor to ceiling windows, sealed concrete floors, granite countertops and solid wood cabinetry, alarm systems, private balconies and rooftop terraces as well as garage parking. Open Floorplan, fitness center, The View is amazing....Walk to Shopping, Restaurants, Movie Theatre, The Dali Museum, and so much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 175 2nd St S Ph 6 have any available units?
175 2nd St S Ph 6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 175 2nd St S Ph 6 have?
Some of 175 2nd St S Ph 6's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 175 2nd St S Ph 6 currently offering any rent specials?
175 2nd St S Ph 6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 175 2nd St S Ph 6 pet-friendly?
No, 175 2nd St S Ph 6 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 175 2nd St S Ph 6 offer parking?
Yes, 175 2nd St S Ph 6 offers parking.
Does 175 2nd St S Ph 6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 175 2nd St S Ph 6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 175 2nd St S Ph 6 have a pool?
No, 175 2nd St S Ph 6 does not have a pool.
Does 175 2nd St S Ph 6 have accessible units?
No, 175 2nd St S Ph 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 175 2nd St S Ph 6 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 175 2nd St S Ph 6 has units with dishwashers.

