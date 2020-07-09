175 2nd St S Ph 6

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities alarm system elevator gym game room parking garage media room

Contact Ashtin Brock 727-422-3686 The McNulty Lofts Penthouse, The McNulty Lofts in Downtown St Petersburg offer contemporary design and super amenities. McNulty Lofts buildings interior with brick accent walls with exposed spiral ductwork, 11' ceilings with floor to ceiling windows, sealed concrete floors, granite countertops and solid wood cabinetry, alarm systems, private balconies and rooftop terraces as well as garage parking. Open Floorplan, fitness center, The View is amazing....Walk to Shopping, Restaurants, Movie Theatre, The Dali Museum, and so much more.