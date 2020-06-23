All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated April 20 2019 at 10:12 PM

1742 12th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

1742 12th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
range
Property Amenities
parking
WOW! Short Term ADORABLE RENTAL! Pull up to this charming block home and relaxing front porch. Inside this 2 bedroom, 1 bath home you will LOVE the abundance of light. This delightful home has a NEW roof and NEW engineered hardwood flooring! In the kitchen you will find unique teak cabinet doors and a spacious dining area. The bathroom has been beautifully remodeled. The utility room is located outside the kitchen door and has extra room for storage. Enjoy entertaining in the FABULOUS fully fenced HUGE backyard and open deck. Perfect location to all the beaches, downtown St. Petersburg, shopping and restaurants. Please NO Smoking! Flexible on rental dates!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1742 12TH AVENUE N have any available units?
1742 12TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1742 12TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 1742 12TH AVENUE N's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1742 12TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
1742 12TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1742 12TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 1742 12TH AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 1742 12TH AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 1742 12TH AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 1742 12TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1742 12TH AVENUE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1742 12TH AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 1742 12TH AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 1742 12TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 1742 12TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 1742 12TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
No, 1742 12TH AVENUE N does not have units with dishwashers.
