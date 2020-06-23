1742 12TH AVENUE N

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

WOW! Short Term ADORABLE RENTAL! Pull up to this charming block home and relaxing front porch. Inside this 2 bedroom, 1 bath home you will LOVE the abundance of light. This delightful home has a NEW roof and NEW engineered hardwood flooring! In the kitchen you will find unique teak cabinet doors and a spacious dining area. The bathroom has been beautifully remodeled. The utility room is located outside the kitchen door and has extra room for storage. Enjoy entertaining in the FABULOUS fully fenced HUGE backyard and open deck. Perfect location to all the beaches, downtown St. Petersburg, shopping and restaurants. Please NO Smoking! Flexible on rental dates!