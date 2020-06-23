1690 Connecticut Ave NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 2/1 with Garage in the highly sought-after Shore Acres Overlook Subdivision. Beautiful fenced in corner lot with mature landscaping. Once you walk in the front door you will fall in love with the charm & character of this home. Open concept, beautiful kitchen with oak cabinets, granite counter tops & back splash, range, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator. Polished Terrazzo floors throughout the home! Enclosed rear patio with large screened windows adds 200 additional square feet to your living area. This room is great for entertaining or as bonus/playroom. Come see this beautiful move in condition charmer today! Available March 24, 2019!