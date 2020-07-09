All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 1611 Canterbury Rd N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
1611 Canterbury Rd N
Last updated August 9 2019 at 4:48 PM

1611 Canterbury Rd N

1611 Canterbury Road North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1611 Canterbury Road North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710
Tyrone Gardens

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/bd7abda07e ---- This fantastic 2/1 home has an additional detached one bedroom one bathroom suite. Great for an extended family or roommates. Flooring is hardwood, tile and carpeting. The yard is fenced, and there is a very long driveway for parking. There are ceiling fans in the home along with a newer central heat/air system. This is a great find, a great location, and a unique set up that could work for many. You can move in with one month rent, $1400 security deposit, and a one time admin fee of $295. Pets are possible with approval and additional fees. Schedule an appointment and apply at allcountysuncoast.com. 2 Baths Central Heat/Air Close To Busline Close To Shopping Cottage Three Bedroom Washer/Dryer Hook Up

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1611 Canterbury Rd N have any available units?
1611 Canterbury Rd N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1611 Canterbury Rd N have?
Some of 1611 Canterbury Rd N's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1611 Canterbury Rd N currently offering any rent specials?
1611 Canterbury Rd N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1611 Canterbury Rd N pet-friendly?
Yes, 1611 Canterbury Rd N is pet friendly.
Does 1611 Canterbury Rd N offer parking?
Yes, 1611 Canterbury Rd N offers parking.
Does 1611 Canterbury Rd N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1611 Canterbury Rd N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1611 Canterbury Rd N have a pool?
No, 1611 Canterbury Rd N does not have a pool.
Does 1611 Canterbury Rd N have accessible units?
No, 1611 Canterbury Rd N does not have accessible units.
Does 1611 Canterbury Rd N have units with dishwashers?
No, 1611 Canterbury Rd N does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mandalay on 4th
11901 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Aura at 4th
10980 Oak St NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
1701 Central
1701 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
The Coves of Brighton Bay
10901 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Verandahs of Brighton Bay
10800 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Tortuga Pointe
10475 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Camden Pier District
330 3rd St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Madison Gateway
500 Trinity Ln N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus