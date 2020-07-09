1611 28th St N

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0c2d8960a1 ---- Available now for move in within 30 days Renovated home, 2 beds/1 bath Renovated kitchen with new white cabinets, new counter-tops and stainless steel appliances Large master bedroom, king size bed will fit Laminate floors throughout Large fenced back yard Separate laundry room with hookups One or two dogs up to 45 lbs or one cat OK with pet screening fee of $25, minimum $300 additional deposit for dog and $200 for cat, $25/mo per dog and $15/mo per cat. Current shot records, photo, animal license and renter\'s insurance for dogs. No aggressive dogs or aggressive breeds. Please drive by and schedule a showing. $50 non-refundable application fee per adult covers credit and background check Full first month\'s rent and double security deposit to move in with approved credit. Basic approval requirements include a gross monthly income of three times the rent, a clean background, and fair to good credit. Tenant responsible for yard/lawn maintenance