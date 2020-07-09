All apartments in St. Petersburg
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
158 POMPANO DRIVE SE
Last updated May 22 2020 at 10:54 AM

158 POMPANO DRIVE SE

158 Pompano Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

158 Pompano Drive Southeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Coquina Key

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
internet access
tennis court
Available immediately! Video tour available. Beautiful two bedroom, two bathroom second floor condo offering a lake view in the pet friendly community of Waterside at Coquina Key North. This beautifully updated unit features tons of space, closets galore, brand new carpet, updated kitchen cabinets and granite counter tops, a washer-dryer unit, and a large covered patio with its own staircase down to the common area. The open kitchen offers a dining area that overlooks the living room and provides views of the serene lake making you feel like you are on vacation every day. A hallway leading to the bedrooms provides a linen closet and access to the full guest bath. The master bedroom a large walk-in closet, an en-suite bathroom, and room for a king size bed and furniture. The second bedroom is also spacious and provides two closets for lots of storage. Wake up to the sunrise from the balcony each morning and catch the sunset over the Bayou just across from your building each evening. You will truly feel like you are living in a vacation paradise! The clubhouse even offers FREE WiFi service. Waterside at Coquina Key is a pet friendly community and offers rented dock slips with direct boating access to Tampa Bay, a pool, a fitness center, tennis courts, clubhouse events, and much more. If you are looking for a rental close to Downtown, the beaches, and the interstates then this is the place for you. Available for showings by appointment. Rent includes water, sewer, trash, basic cable. Tenant pays electric. See attachments for application process and rental fees. Condo association approval required. Owner will consider leases longer than one year.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 158 POMPANO DRIVE SE have any available units?
158 POMPANO DRIVE SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 158 POMPANO DRIVE SE have?
Some of 158 POMPANO DRIVE SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 158 POMPANO DRIVE SE currently offering any rent specials?
158 POMPANO DRIVE SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 158 POMPANO DRIVE SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 158 POMPANO DRIVE SE is pet friendly.
Does 158 POMPANO DRIVE SE offer parking?
Yes, 158 POMPANO DRIVE SE offers parking.
Does 158 POMPANO DRIVE SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 158 POMPANO DRIVE SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 158 POMPANO DRIVE SE have a pool?
Yes, 158 POMPANO DRIVE SE has a pool.
Does 158 POMPANO DRIVE SE have accessible units?
No, 158 POMPANO DRIVE SE does not have accessible units.
Does 158 POMPANO DRIVE SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 158 POMPANO DRIVE SE has units with dishwashers.

