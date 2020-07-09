158 POMPANO DRIVE SE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool internet access tennis court

Available immediately! Video tour available. Beautiful two bedroom, two bathroom second floor condo offering a lake view in the pet friendly community of Waterside at Coquina Key North. This beautifully updated unit features tons of space, closets galore, brand new carpet, updated kitchen cabinets and granite counter tops, a washer-dryer unit, and a large covered patio with its own staircase down to the common area. The open kitchen offers a dining area that overlooks the living room and provides views of the serene lake making you feel like you are on vacation every day. A hallway leading to the bedrooms provides a linen closet and access to the full guest bath. The master bedroom a large walk-in closet, an en-suite bathroom, and room for a king size bed and furniture. The second bedroom is also spacious and provides two closets for lots of storage. Wake up to the sunrise from the balcony each morning and catch the sunset over the Bayou just across from your building each evening. You will truly feel like you are living in a vacation paradise! The clubhouse even offers FREE WiFi service. Waterside at Coquina Key is a pet friendly community and offers rented dock slips with direct boating access to Tampa Bay, a pool, a fitness center, tennis courts, clubhouse events, and much more. If you are looking for a rental close to Downtown, the beaches, and the interstates then this is the place for you. Available for showings by appointment. Rent includes water, sewer, trash, basic cable. Tenant pays electric. See attachments for application process and rental fees. Condo association approval required. Owner will consider leases longer than one year.