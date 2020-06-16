All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:32 PM

151 22ND AVENUE N

151 22nd Avenue North · (727) 316-0962
Location

151 22nd Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Historic Old Northeast

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1094 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome! Here is the charming St. Petersburg home you have been waiting for. Located in the area known as Historic OLD NE, you walk just a few blocks and arrive at the waterfront of Coffee-Pot Bayou and beautiful downtown St. Pete. A short walking or biking distance to Beach Drive's Restaurants & Shops, The SunDial, The Pier, The Vinoy, Downtown, parks, and so much more! The house has 3 bedrooms 1 bath, a detached 2-car garage. Wood-burning Fireplace, Hardwood floors throughout, with the exception of tiles in the kitchen, laundry, and bathroom. The charm of the past with built-in portico shelves and built-in closets. An amazing new kitchen with top of the line GE Appliances, including a gas stove. A lovely iron spiral staircase leads you to a wonderful large upstairs bedroom and walk-in closet, which has added ~300+ more square feet to the original 1094sf. Downstairs you will also find an office/library/sunroom. The nicely landscaped backyard includes a 15' x 30' deck. HOUSE FOR RENT: 6-8 months or 1 year lease available. (1st, last & $1000 refundable security required) Furnished $2400 NON-SMOKING, NO PETS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 151 22ND AVENUE N have any available units?
151 22ND AVENUE N has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 151 22ND AVENUE N have?
Some of 151 22ND AVENUE N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 151 22ND AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
151 22ND AVENUE N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 151 22ND AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 151 22ND AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 151 22ND AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 151 22ND AVENUE N does offer parking.
Does 151 22ND AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 151 22ND AVENUE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 151 22ND AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 151 22ND AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 151 22ND AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 151 22ND AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 151 22ND AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 151 22ND AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.
