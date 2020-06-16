151 22ND AVENUE N

Amenities
Welcome! Here is the charming St. Petersburg home you have been waiting for. Located in the area known as Historic OLD NE, you walk just a few blocks and arrive at the waterfront of Coffee-Pot Bayou and beautiful downtown St. Pete. A short walking or biking distance to Beach Drive's Restaurants & Shops, The SunDial, The Pier, The Vinoy, Downtown, parks, and so much more! The house has 3 bedrooms 1 bath, a detached 2-car garage. Wood-burning Fireplace, Hardwood floors throughout, with the exception of tiles in the kitchen, laundry, and bathroom. The charm of the past with built-in portico shelves and built-in closets. An amazing new kitchen with top of the line GE Appliances, including a gas stove. A lovely iron spiral staircase leads you to a wonderful large upstairs bedroom and walk-in closet, which has added ~300+ more square feet to the original 1094sf. Downstairs you will also find an office/library/sunroom. The nicely landscaped backyard includes a 15' x 30' deck. HOUSE FOR RENT: 6-8 months or 1 year lease available. (1st, last & $1000 refundable security required) Furnished $2400 NON-SMOKING, NO PETS