151 22ND AVENUE N

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Welcome! Here is the charming St. Petersburg home you have been waiting for. Located in the area known as Historic OLD NE, you walk just a few blocks and arrive at the waterfront of Coffee-Pot Bayou and beautiful downtown St. Pete. A short walking or biking distance to Beach Drive's Restaurants & Shops, The SunDial, The Pier, The Vinoy, Downtown, parks, and so much more! The house has 3 bedrooms 1 bath, a detached 2-car garage. Wood-burning Fireplace, Hardwood floors throughout, with the exception of tiles in the kitchen, laundry, and bathroom. The charm of the past with built-in portico shelves and built-in closets. An amazing new kitchen with top of the line GE Appliances, including a gas stove. A lovely iron spiral staircase leads you to a wonderful large upstairs bedroom and walk-in closet, which has added ~300+ more square feet to the original 1094sf. Downstairs you will also find an office/library/sunroom. The nicely landscaped backyard includes a 15' x 30' deck. HOUSE FOR RENT: 6-8 months or 1 year lease available. (1st, last & $1000 refundable security required) Furnished $2400 NON-SMOKING, NO PETS