Location

1500 15th Street South, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Thirteenth Steet Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large 4bdrm/1.5bath home with bonus room***Section 8 OK*** $1,195***Ready NOW - 1500 15th St S St Petersburg, FL
$1,195.00/month
$1,950.00/security deposit
$39/app fee

Spacious 4bdrm/1.5bath
All new interior paint
Lots of closet space
Large fenced yard
Washer dryer hook-up

Near schools, shopping, & beaches with easy access to Airport & Interstate

Rental requirements:
?Stable rental history
?No recent evictions
?Income of 3 times the rent (Unless section 8)
?No recent criminal history
?Decent credit (No landlord debt or delinquent utility accounts)
?Active checking account
?App fee $39/per adult
?Security deposit is equal to rent

Move in costs:
First, last & deposit (unless section 8), if applicant doesn't meet all requirements, but is still approved additional deposits may be required.

Pet policy:
Up to two pets allowed per home at owners discretion based on size, weight, & temperament and with a one-time non-refundable minimal $250 pet fee, which can be increased based on size. There will also be a $25/month pet rent. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. **Please ask about breed restrictions**

Easy Qualify
Several homes available
Serious inquiries only.
Drive by first, then call: 727-888-2262

*** All information is deemed reliable but its accuracy is not guaranteed and the viewer should independently verify all information, recent repairs may cause properties to differ slightly from photos. Rents subject to change based upon current market rate***

(RLNE3866753)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1500 15th St S have any available units?
1500 15th St S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
Is 1500 15th St S currently offering any rent specials?
1500 15th St S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1500 15th St S pet-friendly?
Yes, 1500 15th St S is pet friendly.
Does 1500 15th St S offer parking?
No, 1500 15th St S does not offer parking.
Does 1500 15th St S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1500 15th St S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1500 15th St S have a pool?
No, 1500 15th St S does not have a pool.
Does 1500 15th St S have accessible units?
No, 1500 15th St S does not have accessible units.
Does 1500 15th St S have units with dishwashers?
No, 1500 15th St S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1500 15th St S have units with air conditioning?
No, 1500 15th St S does not have units with air conditioning.
