Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated ceiling fan

3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATH HOME! GREAT LOCATION! Located in the North End of Kenwood, sits this Spacious Remodeled Home on a Corner Lot with Large Wrap Around Front Porch. Open Kitchen Overlooks the Living-Dining Area with Hardwood Floors. Rosewood Laminate Flooring in all Bedrooms. The Master Bath has a Walk-in Tile Surround Shower. Tile Flooring in Both Bathrooms. Large Fenced-In Yard. Small Pet OK with $350 Non-Refundable Pet Fee and Pet Profile.