1473 24TH STREET N

1 BEDROOM 1 BATH GROUND FLOOR UNIT! Located in the North End of Kenwood. This Unit has just been Remodeled. New Tile Floors. New Paint. New Custom Kitchen Cabinets and Counter Tops. New Living Room Windows. New Bathroom Vanity & Faucet. The Bedroom has a Large Closet, Two Windows that Let Plenty of Natural Light in and a Ceiling Fan with Light Fixture. The Spacious Living Room has New Floor Tiles and Two New Windows which also Lets Plenty of Natural Light in. The Kitchen has a Eat In Countertop. The Bathroom has a Newer Toilet. New Vanity with Top and Faucet. A Large Back Yard is Shared Between Both Units. A Small is Ok with a Non-Refundable $350 Pet Fee and Pet Profile.