All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 1473 24TH STREET N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
1473 24TH STREET N
Last updated August 15 2019 at 12:53 AM

1473 24TH STREET N

1473 24th Street North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1473 24th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
North Kenwood

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1 BEDROOM 1 BATH GROUND FLOOR UNIT! Located in the North End of Kenwood. This Unit has just been Remodeled. New Tile Floors. New Paint. New Custom Kitchen Cabinets and Counter Tops. New Living Room Windows. New Bathroom Vanity & Faucet. The Bedroom has a Large Closet, Two Windows that Let Plenty of Natural Light in and a Ceiling Fan with Light Fixture. The Spacious Living Room has New Floor Tiles and Two New Windows which also Lets Plenty of Natural Light in. The Kitchen has a Eat In Countertop. The Bathroom has a Newer Toilet. New Vanity with Top and Faucet. A Large Back Yard is Shared Between Both Units. A Small is Ok with a Non-Refundable $350 Pet Fee and Pet Profile.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 350
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1473 24TH STREET N have any available units?
1473 24TH STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1473 24TH STREET N have?
Some of 1473 24TH STREET N's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1473 24TH STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
1473 24TH STREET N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1473 24TH STREET N pet-friendly?
Yes, 1473 24TH STREET N is pet friendly.
Does 1473 24TH STREET N offer parking?
No, 1473 24TH STREET N does not offer parking.
Does 1473 24TH STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1473 24TH STREET N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1473 24TH STREET N have a pool?
No, 1473 24TH STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 1473 24TH STREET N have accessible units?
No, 1473 24TH STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 1473 24TH STREET N have units with dishwashers?
No, 1473 24TH STREET N does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Rialto Apartments St. Pete
550 50th Avenue North
St. Petersburg, FL 33703
Mandalay on 4th
11901 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Aura at 4th
10980 Oak St NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Crescent Lane Apartments
2000 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Provenza at St. Pete
540 Trinity Ln
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Preserve at Gateway
11800 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Trellis at the Lakes
11401 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Madison Gateway
500 Trinity Ln N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus