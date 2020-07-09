All apartments in St. Petersburg
St. Petersburg, FL
1471 Pinellas Point Dr S
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:50 AM

1471 Pinellas Point Dr S

1471 Pinellas Point Drive South · No Longer Available
Location

1471 Pinellas Point Drive South, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Greater Pinellas Point

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Stunning Executive Style 3bd/2ba/2car garage home in POINT PINELLAS HEIGHTS! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Stunning Executive Style 3bd/2ba/2car garage home in POINT PINELLAS HEIGHTS! Annual/Unfurnished Rental. Home features updated kitchen stainless & marble, updated baths, terrazzo thru out (no carpet), circular driveway, recessed lighting, ceiling fans, open floor plan with natural lighting, split bedroom floor plan, 2 car garage and laundry room. This open floor plan is great for entertaining family and friends with fenced in backyard. One small dog with $300NR pet fee. Max 20lbs. Renter's Insurance is required. First month's rent and equal security deposit apply. Easy access to shops, fine dining, groceries, pharmacy, downtown St Pete, parks, arts & entertainment, I275 and only a short drive to the gorgeous beaches of Pinellas County! If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 630, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

To view a 3D virtual tour, please copy and paste into browser: app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1791300?accessKey=5ee8

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For any additional questions contact Lisa with Rent Solutions at 813-532-9680.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5802493)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1471 Pinellas Point Dr S have any available units?
1471 Pinellas Point Dr S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1471 Pinellas Point Dr S have?
Some of 1471 Pinellas Point Dr S's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1471 Pinellas Point Dr S currently offering any rent specials?
1471 Pinellas Point Dr S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1471 Pinellas Point Dr S pet-friendly?
Yes, 1471 Pinellas Point Dr S is pet friendly.
Does 1471 Pinellas Point Dr S offer parking?
Yes, 1471 Pinellas Point Dr S offers parking.
Does 1471 Pinellas Point Dr S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1471 Pinellas Point Dr S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1471 Pinellas Point Dr S have a pool?
No, 1471 Pinellas Point Dr S does not have a pool.
Does 1471 Pinellas Point Dr S have accessible units?
No, 1471 Pinellas Point Dr S does not have accessible units.
Does 1471 Pinellas Point Dr S have units with dishwashers?
No, 1471 Pinellas Point Dr S does not have units with dishwashers.

