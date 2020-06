Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated microwave furnished range

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous, Updated Garage Apartment available for rent immediately. Please come take a look! Tenant to verify measurements. Landlord is flexible on leasing terms: monthly, 6 months, seasonal, and annually. Rental is furnished, however Landlord is flexible. Please contact Owner/Landlord directly for more information and showing requests.