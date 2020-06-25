1420 Oak St NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking stainless steel furnished

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Charming 2 bedroom furnished townhome in OLD NE - Are you ready to move to charming Old NE St Petersburg?

Everybody wants to be able to walk to downtown, and you can do that in 9 short blocks from here!

This is a fully furnished delightful townhome in beautiful condition.

It features a beautifully designed open kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances - all equipped with pots, pans and dishes. Both bedrooms are Master suites with private bathrooms and sitting areas. Washer dryer on the upper level.

There is a reserved parking space just outside of the back door.

Screened porch off the kitchen,

It is available now on an annual lease.

Sorry, no pets.

Please call Julie for more information (727) 440-8108.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4850058)