Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

PRICE REDUCED! Perfectly located single family home in St. Petersburg. Just minutes to the beaches, I 275 and Downtown St. Pete. Well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath block home has been nicely maintained and updated with open kitchen/living area, laminate floors and separate master suite and bath. Th e home features nice-sized rooms and plenty of storage/closet space. Great back yard and screened in patio. Schedule your viewing today!