1411 34th Ave N
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:50 AM

1411 34th Ave N

1411 34th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

1411 34th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Magnolia Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Magnolia Heights Bungalow- St Petersburg - Dont miss this charming 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom bungalow located in the Magnolia Heights neighborhood of Northeast St. Petersburg.

Beautifully remodeled from head to toe with hardwood floors, custom kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances.

There is a new bathroom with double sinks, new windows, inside laundry, and rear patio with a fenced generous sized backyard.

Location is everything here as youre just minutes to bustling downtown St Petersburg, restaurants, shopping, breweries, museums, performing arts, USF , marinas and Rays Baseball.

Whats not to love here? Act quickly before this highly desirable home is gone. Give us a call today!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5745030)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1411 34th Ave N have any available units?
1411 34th Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1411 34th Ave N have?
Some of 1411 34th Ave N's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1411 34th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
1411 34th Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1411 34th Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 1411 34th Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 1411 34th Ave N offer parking?
No, 1411 34th Ave N does not offer parking.
Does 1411 34th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1411 34th Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1411 34th Ave N have a pool?
No, 1411 34th Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 1411 34th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 1411 34th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 1411 34th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 1411 34th Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.

