1411 34th Ave N

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly

Magnolia Heights Bungalow- St Petersburg - Dont miss this charming 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom bungalow located in the Magnolia Heights neighborhood of Northeast St. Petersburg.



Beautifully remodeled from head to toe with hardwood floors, custom kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances.



There is a new bathroom with double sinks, new windows, inside laundry, and rear patio with a fenced generous sized backyard.



Location is everything here as youre just minutes to bustling downtown St Petersburg, restaurants, shopping, breweries, museums, performing arts, USF , marinas and Rays Baseball.



Whats not to love here? Act quickly before this highly desirable home is gone. Give us a call today!



No Cats Allowed



