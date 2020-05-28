All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 135 RICARDO WAY NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
135 RICARDO WAY NE
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:27 PM

135 RICARDO WAY NE

135 Ricardo Way Northeast · (727) 481-2165
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

135 Ricardo Way Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Snell Isle

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION, ALL UPDATED, Light and Bright, Snell Isle including granite counter tops, stainless appliances, central heat and air, designer bath, Florida room, hardwood floors and tile throughout, ceiling fans, interior washer and dryer hook up, off street parking and more. North Shore Park with Beach, Pool, and Tennis Courts, Crisp and Coffee Pot Park with boat ramps, Downtown St Pete and all it's amenities- all within walking distance! 20 minute drive to Tampa and pristine Gulf Beaches. HURRY and make an appointment to see your cozy new home! Sorry no pets, no smoking. Owner is a Licensed Realtor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 135 RICARDO WAY NE have any available units?
135 RICARDO WAY NE has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 135 RICARDO WAY NE have?
Some of 135 RICARDO WAY NE's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 135 RICARDO WAY NE currently offering any rent specials?
135 RICARDO WAY NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 135 RICARDO WAY NE pet-friendly?
No, 135 RICARDO WAY NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 135 RICARDO WAY NE offer parking?
Yes, 135 RICARDO WAY NE does offer parking.
Does 135 RICARDO WAY NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 135 RICARDO WAY NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 135 RICARDO WAY NE have a pool?
Yes, 135 RICARDO WAY NE has a pool.
Does 135 RICARDO WAY NE have accessible units?
No, 135 RICARDO WAY NE does not have accessible units.
Does 135 RICARDO WAY NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 135 RICARDO WAY NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 135 RICARDO WAY NE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Fusion 1560
1560 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Aura at 4th
10980 Oak St NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Verandahs of Brighton Bay
10800 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Crescent Lane Apartments
2000 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Lincoln Shores
11601 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Exchange
555 Doctor Martin Luther King Jr Street South
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Icon Central
855 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Flagler Pointe Apartments
2540 Roy Hanna Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity