135 RICARDO WAY NE

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION, ALL UPDATED, Light and Bright, Snell Isle including granite counter tops, stainless appliances, central heat and air, designer bath, Florida room, hardwood floors and tile throughout, ceiling fans, interior washer and dryer hook up, off street parking and more. North Shore Park with Beach, Pool, and Tennis Courts, Crisp and Coffee Pot Park with boat ramps, Downtown St Pete and all it's amenities- all within walking distance! 20 minute drive to Tampa and pristine Gulf Beaches. HURRY and make an appointment to see your cozy new home! Sorry no pets, no smoking. Owner is a Licensed Realtor.