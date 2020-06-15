All apartments in St. Petersburg
1325 SNELL ISLE BOULEVARD NE
1325 SNELL ISLE BOULEVARD NE

1325 Snell Isle Boulevard Northeast · (727) 244-8422
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1325 Snell Isle Boulevard Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Snell Isle

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 411 · Avail. now

$3,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1711 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Welcome home to this beautiful Water Club residence nestled in the heart of Snell Isle. With its own private elevator entrance this condo greets you with a stunning kitchen that flows perfectly into the open area living and dinning space. The kitchen features wooden cabinets, beautiful back splash, high-end stainless steel appliances and bar seating for 4. Enjoy your spacious balcony with hurricane impact sliding glass doors and a living room with remarkable water views of Tampa Bay. The master bedroom features include stone counter tops, two vanities a soaking tub and large shower. The guest bedroom features a walk in closet as well as en suite bathroom. The secure garage provides 1 covered spaces and another conveniently located for your vehicles. Water Club amenities includes, fitness center, heated pool and spa, gas grills and a fire pit by the water. The SPYC owns the marina. Slips are available for rent to members on an availability basis. Join the club and keep your boat in your back yard!! Call now to show and rent. This unit will not last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1325 SNELL ISLE BOULEVARD NE have any available units?
1325 SNELL ISLE BOULEVARD NE has a unit available for $3,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1325 SNELL ISLE BOULEVARD NE have?
Some of 1325 SNELL ISLE BOULEVARD NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1325 SNELL ISLE BOULEVARD NE currently offering any rent specials?
1325 SNELL ISLE BOULEVARD NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1325 SNELL ISLE BOULEVARD NE pet-friendly?
No, 1325 SNELL ISLE BOULEVARD NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 1325 SNELL ISLE BOULEVARD NE offer parking?
Yes, 1325 SNELL ISLE BOULEVARD NE does offer parking.
Does 1325 SNELL ISLE BOULEVARD NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1325 SNELL ISLE BOULEVARD NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1325 SNELL ISLE BOULEVARD NE have a pool?
Yes, 1325 SNELL ISLE BOULEVARD NE has a pool.
Does 1325 SNELL ISLE BOULEVARD NE have accessible units?
No, 1325 SNELL ISLE BOULEVARD NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1325 SNELL ISLE BOULEVARD NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1325 SNELL ISLE BOULEVARD NE has units with dishwashers.
