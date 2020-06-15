1325 SNELL ISLE BOULEVARD NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities elevator fire pit gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Welcome home to this beautiful Water Club residence nestled in the heart of Snell Isle. With its own private elevator entrance this condo greets you with a stunning kitchen that flows perfectly into the open area living and dinning space. The kitchen features wooden cabinets, beautiful back splash, high-end stainless steel appliances and bar seating for 4. Enjoy your spacious balcony with hurricane impact sliding glass doors and a living room with remarkable water views of Tampa Bay. The master bedroom features include stone counter tops, two vanities a soaking tub and large shower. The guest bedroom features a walk in closet as well as en suite bathroom. The secure garage provides 1 covered spaces and another conveniently located for your vehicles. Water Club amenities includes, fitness center, heated pool and spa, gas grills and a fire pit by the water. The SPYC owns the marina. Slips are available for rent to members on an availability basis. Join the club and keep your boat in your back yard!! Call now to show and rent. This unit will not last long!