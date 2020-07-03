1260 70th St N #4

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed pet friendly

Spacious unit near shopping, transit, beaches - Ground floor, one-bedroom apartment in a great location. Spacious living-dining area, kitchen with lots of cabinets, extra storage closet, bath with tub, and bedroom with double closets.Central AC, off-street parking and secure laundry on site. Pinellas Trail runs behind building, Azalea Rec area is nearby, and St Pete College is only 6 blocks away. 4 blocks to bus line will take you to school, beaches, Tyrone area shopping, downtown and entertainment. Kitty cat ok with $150 fee. No smoking, no dogs.



(RLNE5356120)