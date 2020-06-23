125 5TH AVENUE NE

Amenities

Fabulous location of this downtown rental condo within Historic Old Northeast Neighborhood, walking distance to Beach Drive, the Bay, Straub Park, Sundial , and many other Downtown St. Pete attractions and venues. Wonderful 2br 1bath condo with an eat-in kitchen, stainless steel appliances, master bedroom w/ large walk-in closet, and spacious 2nd bedroom. Unit was completely remodeled in 2006 and comes in with an Assigned Parking Space!! Building features a secure entry gate, beautiful inviting courtyard with seating area and the fountain. Additionally there is convenient laundry facility, additional storage area, and an elevator. Northshore Park is close by with community tennis courts, free outdoor exercise equipment, and of course our beautiful Bay! This is a must see rental in a charming and private complex!!! Only block and a half from Vinoy and Waterfront!! Just minutes away from St.Pete USF campus, I-275, etc. Small Dogs ok with non-refundable deposit