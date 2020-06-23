All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

125 5TH AVENUE NE

125 5th Ave NE · No Longer Available
Location

125 5th Ave NE, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Historic Old Northeast

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Fabulous location of this downtown rental condo within Historic Old Northeast Neighborhood, walking distance to Beach Drive, the Bay, Straub Park, Sundial , and many other Downtown St. Pete attractions and venues. Wonderful 2br 1bath condo with an eat-in kitchen, stainless steel appliances, master bedroom w/ large walk-in closet, and spacious 2nd bedroom. Unit was completely remodeled in 2006 and comes in with an Assigned Parking Space!! Building features a secure entry gate, beautiful inviting courtyard with seating area and the fountain. Additionally there is convenient laundry facility, additional storage area, and an elevator. Northshore Park is close by with community tennis courts, free outdoor exercise equipment, and of course our beautiful Bay! This is a must see rental in a charming and private complex!!! Only block and a half from Vinoy and Waterfront!! Just minutes away from St.Pete USF campus, I-275, etc. Small Dogs ok with non-refundable deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 5TH AVENUE NE have any available units?
125 5TH AVENUE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 125 5TH AVENUE NE have?
Some of 125 5TH AVENUE NE's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 5TH AVENUE NE currently offering any rent specials?
125 5TH AVENUE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 5TH AVENUE NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 125 5TH AVENUE NE is pet friendly.
Does 125 5TH AVENUE NE offer parking?
Yes, 125 5TH AVENUE NE offers parking.
Does 125 5TH AVENUE NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 125 5TH AVENUE NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 5TH AVENUE NE have a pool?
No, 125 5TH AVENUE NE does not have a pool.
Does 125 5TH AVENUE NE have accessible units?
No, 125 5TH AVENUE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 125 5TH AVENUE NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 125 5TH AVENUE NE has units with dishwashers.
