Last updated June 12 2019 at 11:49 AM

1246 54TH AVENUE N

1246 54th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

1246 54th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33703

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
POOL! Stay cool this summer with this backyard pool oasis. Pool service included in rent. 3 bedroom, 1 bath updated house with fully fenced in yard. New kitchen appliances include microwave, dishwasher, disposal, range, and refrigerator. Boat/trailer parking. New circular parking pad. Landscape lighting beautifully illuminates front yard. Storage shed with workshop and bench. Laundry room with extra cabinets and shelving. Covered seating area outside by pool. Quick access to I-275, beaches, Downtown St Pete, restaurants, and shopping. 12 month lease only. No Smoking. $1595/month and $1595/security deposit. One small pet less than 15 lbs with $250 pet fee. Application fee $50 per person 18+.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 250
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1246 54TH AVENUE N have any available units?
1246 54TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1246 54TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 1246 54TH AVENUE N's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1246 54TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
1246 54TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1246 54TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
Yes, 1246 54TH AVENUE N is pet friendly.
Does 1246 54TH AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 1246 54TH AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 1246 54TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1246 54TH AVENUE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1246 54TH AVENUE N have a pool?
Yes, 1246 54TH AVENUE N has a pool.
Does 1246 54TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 1246 54TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 1246 54TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1246 54TH AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.
