1246 54TH AVENUE N

Amenities

on-site laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

POOL! Stay cool this summer with this backyard pool oasis. Pool service included in rent. 3 bedroom, 1 bath updated house with fully fenced in yard. New kitchen appliances include microwave, dishwasher, disposal, range, and refrigerator. Boat/trailer parking. New circular parking pad. Landscape lighting beautifully illuminates front yard. Storage shed with workshop and bench. Laundry room with extra cabinets and shelving. Covered seating area outside by pool. Quick access to I-275, beaches, Downtown St Pete, restaurants, and shopping. 12 month lease only. No Smoking. $1595/month and $1595/security deposit. One small pet less than 15 lbs with $250 pet fee. Application fee $50 per person 18+.