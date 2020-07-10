124 12TH AVENUE N

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Renovated and chic midcentury 2 bedroom2/bathroom home with an office, a screened in sun room and an over-sized 2car garage, on a corner lot- and all this in the beautiful OLD NE only minutes from downtown, waterfront parks and everything St. Pete has to offer! Located on a lushly landscaped lot in the heart of Old NE, this home is ideal for entertaining. The home features parquet tile, hardwood floors and travertine in the kitchen which is a chef's dream with a gas range, stainless steel appliances and wine fridge, a walk-in pantry and separate eat-in area. The enclosed breezeway makes a beautiful study, and a large covered porch takes you out to your private yard with pavers, bamboo and beautiful landscaping. The living room is very spacious and open, with a corner fireplace that serves both living and dining areas. The spacious master suite has an en-suite bathroom and walk-in closet. The large over-sized 2 car attached garage also has a lot of storage space and an extra bathroom. Walk to area restaurants, parks, downtown event….don't miss out on this great opportunity to live in vibrant OLD NE.