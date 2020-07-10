All apartments in St. Petersburg
124 12TH AVENUE N

124 12th Ave N · No Longer Available
Location

124 12th Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Historic Old Northeast

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Renovated and chic midcentury 2 bedroom2/bathroom home with an office, a screened in sun room and an over-sized 2car garage, on a corner lot- and all this in the beautiful OLD NE only minutes from downtown, waterfront parks and everything St. Pete has to offer! Located on a lushly landscaped lot in the heart of Old NE, this home is ideal for entertaining. The home features parquet tile, hardwood floors and travertine in the kitchen which is a chef's dream with a gas range, stainless steel appliances and wine fridge, a walk-in pantry and separate eat-in area. The enclosed breezeway makes a beautiful study, and a large covered porch takes you out to your private yard with pavers, bamboo and beautiful landscaping. The living room is very spacious and open, with a corner fireplace that serves both living and dining areas. The spacious master suite has an en-suite bathroom and walk-in closet. The large over-sized 2 car attached garage also has a lot of storage space and an extra bathroom. Walk to area restaurants, parks, downtown event….don't miss out on this great opportunity to live in vibrant OLD NE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 124 12TH AVENUE N have any available units?
124 12TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 124 12TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 124 12TH AVENUE N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 124 12TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
124 12TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 12TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 124 12TH AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 124 12TH AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 124 12TH AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 124 12TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 124 12TH AVENUE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 12TH AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 124 12TH AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 124 12TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 124 12TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 124 12TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 124 12TH AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.

