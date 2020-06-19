1225 1/2 27TH STREET N

Amenities

hardwood floors parking

VERY NICE - HIGHLY DESIRABLE AREA. HISTORIC KENWOOD. CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN ST PETERSBURG, FL. VERY LARGE LIVING ROOM WITH PLENTY OF SPACE. Large kitchen, tile floors, PARKING NEARBY. $1250 PLUS $1250 SECURITY. UPSTAIRS: VERY QUITE, 3 bedrooms 1 bath. Some of the features include open and spacious rooms, large kitchen, tile floors on the lower unit and wood floors on the upper unit. $1250 PLUS $1250 SECURITY. Need first, last months rent and security of one month's rent. Must be independent and dependable and secure sources of income and sufficient account balance. Anyone with previous eviction need not apply.