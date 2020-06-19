All apartments in St. Petersburg
1225 1/2 27TH STREET N
1225 1/2 27TH STREET N

1225 1/2 27th St N · (847) 865-9309
Location

1225 1/2 27th St N, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
North Kenwood

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,245

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1516 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
VERY NICE - HIGHLY DESIRABLE AREA. HISTORIC KENWOOD. CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN ST PETERSBURG, FL. VERY LARGE LIVING ROOM WITH PLENTY OF SPACE. Large kitchen, tile floors, PARKING NEARBY. $1250 PLUS $1250 SECURITY. UPSTAIRS: VERY QUITE, 3 bedrooms 1 bath. Some of the features include open and spacious rooms, large kitchen, tile floors on the lower unit and wood floors on the upper unit. $1250 PLUS $1250 SECURITY. Need first, last months rent and security of one month's rent. Must be independent and dependable and secure sources of income and sufficient account balance. Anyone with previous eviction need not apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1225 1/2 27TH STREET N have any available units?
1225 1/2 27TH STREET N has a unit available for $1,245 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
Is 1225 1/2 27TH STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
1225 1/2 27TH STREET N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1225 1/2 27TH STREET N pet-friendly?
No, 1225 1/2 27TH STREET N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 1225 1/2 27TH STREET N offer parking?
Yes, 1225 1/2 27TH STREET N does offer parking.
Does 1225 1/2 27TH STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1225 1/2 27TH STREET N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1225 1/2 27TH STREET N have a pool?
No, 1225 1/2 27TH STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 1225 1/2 27TH STREET N have accessible units?
No, 1225 1/2 27TH STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 1225 1/2 27TH STREET N have units with dishwashers?
No, 1225 1/2 27TH STREET N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1225 1/2 27TH STREET N have units with air conditioning?
No, 1225 1/2 27TH STREET N does not have units with air conditioning.
