1205 17TH STREET N

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking gym air conditioning volleyball court

Unit Amenities air conditioning ice maker microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking bbq/grill internet access volleyball court

June 1st- Wonderful 3 bed 1 bath house with a bonus room and large open floor plan living room open to kitchen/dining area. in Kenwood/Euclid/Uptown area.. Just a few blocks from Grand Central and steps from WoodLawn Park~ Central Heat and AC! Driveway and Parking spot. Bathroom has entrance from master bedroom and from the open concept kitchen/living room/dining area. Additional room for office/den or exercise. Deck off of kitchen for sitting outside or grilling and side yard fenced in Ok for Pets.

KenWood zip Code Just A few blocks from Grand Central District - close to downtown and highway. Blocks from CrossFit and Woodlawn park with Kickball, baseball and volleyball. Great single family neighborhood close to everything but away from most noise.. Off street parking in Driveway. Water and sewer, trash and gas included. Hot water is Instant and paid for by owner. Your responsibility is electric and cable/internet (WOW does service the area with low cost plans) Background and credit check are necessary