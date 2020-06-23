All apartments in St. Petersburg
1205 17TH STREET N
1205 17TH STREET N

1205 17th Street North · No Longer Available
Location

1205 17th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
gym
air conditioning
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
volleyball court
June 1st- Wonderful 3 bed 1 bath house with a bonus room and large open floor plan living room open to kitchen/dining area. in Kenwood/Euclid/Uptown area.. Just a few blocks from Grand Central and steps from WoodLawn Park~ Central Heat and AC! Driveway and Parking spot. Bathroom has entrance from master bedroom and from the open concept kitchen/living room/dining area. Additional room for office/den or exercise. Deck off of kitchen for sitting outside or grilling and side yard fenced in Ok for Pets.
KenWood zip Code Just A few blocks from Grand Central District - close to downtown and highway. Blocks from CrossFit and Woodlawn park with Kickball, baseball and volleyball. Great single family neighborhood close to everything but away from most noise.. Off street parking in Driveway. Water and sewer, trash and gas included. Hot water is Instant and paid for by owner. Your responsibility is electric and cable/internet (WOW does service the area with low cost plans) Background and credit check are necessary

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 150
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1205 17TH STREET N have any available units?
1205 17TH STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1205 17TH STREET N have?
Some of 1205 17TH STREET N's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1205 17TH STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
1205 17TH STREET N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1205 17TH STREET N pet-friendly?
Yes, 1205 17TH STREET N is pet friendly.
Does 1205 17TH STREET N offer parking?
Yes, 1205 17TH STREET N does offer parking.
Does 1205 17TH STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1205 17TH STREET N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1205 17TH STREET N have a pool?
No, 1205 17TH STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 1205 17TH STREET N have accessible units?
No, 1205 17TH STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 1205 17TH STREET N have units with dishwashers?
No, 1205 17TH STREET N does not have units with dishwashers.
