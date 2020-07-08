12033 GANDY BOULEVARD N

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool hot tub

WOW !!! You will enjoy this Lovely 5th Floor Spacious Corner Unit Condo that has 3 bed 2 bath, a Screen In Lanai (10x25), 2 parking spaces under building with inside Utility Room plus a storage room. Unfurnished !!! Owner pays Water, Trash and Sewage. Enter the Foyer with Armstrong Laminate Floors with High Ceilings and Crown Molding. Lots of Natural Light from all the Extra Windows from the breakfast nook to the large High Impact Sliding Glass Doors that opens up to your Screen In Lanai to enjoy the Sunrise and Sunsets. The Kitchen features Tray Ceiling with upgraded Quaint breakfast bar, wood cabinet, stone counters and a Big Breakfast Nook (12x10) with Views of Tampa Bay. This large Master Bedroom (17x16) has sunrise views from your sliding glass doors looking at the nature preserve and Tampa Bay plus His & Hers Walk in Closets. The Big Master Bathroom has double sinks, private water closet, oversized walk in Shower. This is a gated community with a Stunning Clubhouse , full kitchen , Upscale Fitness Center , Huge Pool and Spa. Just 10 Mins to Tampa and St. Pete/Clw Airport and 15 Mins to the Great Nightlife and Upscale Dining in Downtown St. Petersburg. Walk across the street to the restaurants and outdoor entertainment right on the Bay. Hope to see you at the Pool !!!