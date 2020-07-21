1200 N SHORE DRIVE NE

Amenities

COMPLETELY RENOVATED downtown 55+ condo with water views is now available. No expense was spared in the renovation of this 3 bed, 2 bath condo overlooking North Shore Park and Tampa Bay. This condo is 2150 sq ft and includes a 300 sq ft outdoor patio with water views to die for. The sunrises from this condo belong on a postcard! Right across the street is North Shore Park which consists of walking paths, dog park, beach, outdoor fitness center, pool, volleyball nets, tennis courts and bike rentals. New stainless steel appliances, new granite countertops, new cabinets, new flooring, two new bathrooms, covered parking, inside laundry and an open floor plan all make this condo a must see!!