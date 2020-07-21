All apartments in St. Petersburg
1200 N SHORE DRIVE NE

1200 North Shore Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1200 North Shore Drive Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Historic Old Northeast

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
COMPLETELY RENOVATED downtown 55+ condo with water views is now available. No expense was spared in the renovation of this 3 bed, 2 bath condo overlooking North Shore Park and Tampa Bay. This condo is 2150 sq ft and includes a 300 sq ft outdoor patio with water views to die for. The sunrises from this condo belong on a postcard! Right across the street is North Shore Park which consists of walking paths, dog park, beach, outdoor fitness center, pool, volleyball nets, tennis courts and bike rentals. New stainless steel appliances, new granite countertops, new cabinets, new flooring, two new bathrooms, covered parking, inside laundry and an open floor plan all make this condo a must see!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1200 N SHORE DRIVE NE have any available units?
1200 N SHORE DRIVE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1200 N SHORE DRIVE NE have?
Some of 1200 N SHORE DRIVE NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1200 N SHORE DRIVE NE currently offering any rent specials?
1200 N SHORE DRIVE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1200 N SHORE DRIVE NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1200 N SHORE DRIVE NE is pet friendly.
Does 1200 N SHORE DRIVE NE offer parking?
Yes, 1200 N SHORE DRIVE NE offers parking.
Does 1200 N SHORE DRIVE NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1200 N SHORE DRIVE NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1200 N SHORE DRIVE NE have a pool?
Yes, 1200 N SHORE DRIVE NE has a pool.
Does 1200 N SHORE DRIVE NE have accessible units?
No, 1200 N SHORE DRIVE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1200 N SHORE DRIVE NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1200 N SHORE DRIVE NE has units with dishwashers.
