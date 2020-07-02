All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated October 1 2019 at 11:33 AM

11926 13TH WAY N

11926 13th Way North · No Longer Available
Location

11926 13th Way North, St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
RARELY AVAIL. 3 BR 2.5 BA corner lot Model town home in exquisitely kept, Bay Isle TH replete w/all upgrades! 4 STAR ENERGY RATED! The 20"high vaulted ceilings throughout this Model feature a custom shelving system & provide for a spacious & breathtaking flow from the kitchen to the DR and LR areas. The gourmet kitchen features quartz counter-tops, over-sized stainless steel appliances, & espresso hardwood cabinets w/ 42" uppers w/storage galore! Cherry hardwood floors & add'l model windows added to the std. windows allow natural light to flow throughout. Large energy-rated sliders from both LR & Master Bedroom Suite open onto screened patio w/ teak flooring & ceiling fan overlooking your private wooded conservation view. The huge Master BR Suite w/ huge walk-in closet & en-suite Master BA w/ dual solid stone vanity sinks. Upstairs: a huge private loft & open floor plan w/ 2 add'l o'sized BR s w/fully upgraded bath & walk-in closet. This Model has every builder upgrade avail. & owners added even more incl. transferable security system & shelving galore! The 2 car garage has upgraded overhead racks for add'l storage, stores water softener & filter system. Privately tucked away, yet near all highways & bridges: centrally located, minutes to everything! Safe, serene & friendly, private, pristine, well-maintained community LOW HOA! Community pool & adjacent to beautiful lake w/ jogging trails, fitness. Incl.new washer & dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11926 13TH WAY N have any available units?
11926 13TH WAY N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 11926 13TH WAY N have?
Some of 11926 13TH WAY N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11926 13TH WAY N currently offering any rent specials?
11926 13TH WAY N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11926 13TH WAY N pet-friendly?
No, 11926 13TH WAY N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 11926 13TH WAY N offer parking?
Yes, 11926 13TH WAY N offers parking.
Does 11926 13TH WAY N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11926 13TH WAY N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11926 13TH WAY N have a pool?
Yes, 11926 13TH WAY N has a pool.
Does 11926 13TH WAY N have accessible units?
No, 11926 13TH WAY N does not have accessible units.
Does 11926 13TH WAY N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11926 13TH WAY N has units with dishwashers.

