11926 13TH WAY N

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

RARELY AVAIL. 3 BR 2.5 BA corner lot Model town home in exquisitely kept, Bay Isle TH replete w/all upgrades! 4 STAR ENERGY RATED! The 20"high vaulted ceilings throughout this Model feature a custom shelving system & provide for a spacious & breathtaking flow from the kitchen to the DR and LR areas. The gourmet kitchen features quartz counter-tops, over-sized stainless steel appliances, & espresso hardwood cabinets w/ 42" uppers w/storage galore! Cherry hardwood floors & add'l model windows added to the std. windows allow natural light to flow throughout. Large energy-rated sliders from both LR & Master Bedroom Suite open onto screened patio w/ teak flooring & ceiling fan overlooking your private wooded conservation view. The huge Master BR Suite w/ huge walk-in closet & en-suite Master BA w/ dual solid stone vanity sinks. Upstairs: a huge private loft & open floor plan w/ 2 add'l o'sized BR s w/fully upgraded bath & walk-in closet. This Model has every builder upgrade avail. & owners added even more incl. transferable security system & shelving galore! The 2 car garage has upgraded overhead racks for add'l storage, stores water softener & filter system. Privately tucked away, yet near all highways & bridges: centrally located, minutes to everything! Safe, serene & friendly, private, pristine, well-maintained community LOW HOA! Community pool & adjacent to beautiful lake w/ jogging trails, fitness. Incl.new washer & dryer.