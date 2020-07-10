All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11901 4th Street North Unit: 3306

11901 4th Street North · No Longer Available
Location

11901 4th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
car wash area
gym
on-site laundry
pool
hot tub
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
AVAILABLE NOW! This 3rd floor condo has a screened patio overlooking the lake. Completely updated with granite, hardwood entry, etc. The community is full of amenities including: huge community pool, hot tub, exercise room, full laundry facility, tennis courts, car wash, great NE location near shopping, restaurants, 1 minute to 275. The unit has been updated with stainless steel appliances, wood cabinets and granite countertops. Move in ready! Gate code #5436

CONTACT THE Property Track AT 727-888-5255 TO VIEW THE PROPERTY.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,000, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,050, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11901 4th Street North Unit: 3306 have any available units?
11901 4th Street North Unit: 3306 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 11901 4th Street North Unit: 3306 have?
Some of 11901 4th Street North Unit: 3306's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11901 4th Street North Unit: 3306 currently offering any rent specials?
11901 4th Street North Unit: 3306 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11901 4th Street North Unit: 3306 pet-friendly?
Yes, 11901 4th Street North Unit: 3306 is pet friendly.
Does 11901 4th Street North Unit: 3306 offer parking?
No, 11901 4th Street North Unit: 3306 does not offer parking.
Does 11901 4th Street North Unit: 3306 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11901 4th Street North Unit: 3306 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11901 4th Street North Unit: 3306 have a pool?
Yes, 11901 4th Street North Unit: 3306 has a pool.
Does 11901 4th Street North Unit: 3306 have accessible units?
No, 11901 4th Street North Unit: 3306 does not have accessible units.
Does 11901 4th Street North Unit: 3306 have units with dishwashers?
No, 11901 4th Street North Unit: 3306 does not have units with dishwashers.

