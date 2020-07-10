11901 4th Street North Unit: 3306

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities car wash area gym on-site laundry pool hot tub tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed

AVAILABLE NOW! This 3rd floor condo has a screened patio overlooking the lake. Completely updated with granite, hardwood entry, etc. The community is full of amenities including: huge community pool, hot tub, exercise room, full laundry facility, tennis courts, car wash, great NE location near shopping, restaurants, 1 minute to 275. The unit has been updated with stainless steel appliances, wood cabinets and granite countertops. Move in ready! Gate code #5436



CONTACT THE Property Track AT 727-888-5255 TO VIEW THE PROPERTY.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,000, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,050, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.