11505 7th Way North

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b464a4f0a7 ---- Come home to Pepper Tree Village. Large first floor 1 bedroom is ready and waiting for you! No need to downsize your living space while living here. Your new home has a large living space with a separate dining area. Your bedroom comes with a huge walk in closet and dressing area. This is a must see..... call today to schedule a tour as it will not last long!!!!! *Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment Professionally Managed by Rental Link, LLC