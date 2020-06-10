115 POMPANO DRIVE SE

Amenities

Excellent location in WATERSIDE AT COQUINA KEY, a gated community. This delightful FURNISHED condo is overlooking the big Bayou which connects with the Tampa Bay. The Master bedroom has a walk-in closet. The inside is tastefully furnished with plenty of closet space throughout and windows for natural lighting. The well- lit living room has French doors that open to the paved patio with space for outdoor eating and entertainment. Washer & Dryer are conveniently located inside the unit. Sorry, no pets allowed. Amenities include two community pools, one heated, separate spa, day fishing dock. Kayak, boating, volleyball, tennis and basketball courts, shuffleboard and horseshoes. Also, there is 24hr security. Minimum 6 months rental. Boat Dock is not included. There is a $100 charge a month for the rent of the dock. Contact the HOA for details.