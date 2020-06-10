All apartments in St. Petersburg
115 POMPANO DRIVE SE

115 Pompano Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

115 Pompano Drive Southeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Coquina Key

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
shuffle board
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
shuffle board
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
Excellent location in WATERSIDE AT COQUINA KEY, a gated community. This delightful FURNISHED condo is overlooking the big Bayou which connects with the Tampa Bay. The Master bedroom has a walk-in closet. The inside is tastefully furnished with plenty of closet space throughout and windows for natural lighting. The well- lit living room has French doors that open to the paved patio with space for outdoor eating and entertainment. Washer & Dryer are conveniently located inside the unit. Sorry, no pets allowed. Amenities include two community pools, one heated, separate spa, day fishing dock. Kayak, boating, volleyball, tennis and basketball courts, shuffleboard and horseshoes. Also, there is 24hr security. Minimum 6 months rental. Boat Dock is not included. There is a $100 charge a month for the rent of the dock. Contact the HOA for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 POMPANO DRIVE SE have any available units?
115 POMPANO DRIVE SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 115 POMPANO DRIVE SE have?
Some of 115 POMPANO DRIVE SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 POMPANO DRIVE SE currently offering any rent specials?
115 POMPANO DRIVE SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 POMPANO DRIVE SE pet-friendly?
No, 115 POMPANO DRIVE SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 115 POMPANO DRIVE SE offer parking?
No, 115 POMPANO DRIVE SE does not offer parking.
Does 115 POMPANO DRIVE SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 115 POMPANO DRIVE SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 POMPANO DRIVE SE have a pool?
Yes, 115 POMPANO DRIVE SE has a pool.
Does 115 POMPANO DRIVE SE have accessible units?
No, 115 POMPANO DRIVE SE does not have accessible units.
Does 115 POMPANO DRIVE SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 115 POMPANO DRIVE SE has units with dishwashers.
