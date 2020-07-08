All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated December 16 2019 at 1:22 PM

1130 10th St. S.

1130 10th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

1130 10th Street South, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Thirteenth Steet Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1 bed 1 bath window unit in St Pete - 1 bed 1 bath in St Pete
To see this home, just give Kara a text or call at 413-218-6319

WHAT ARE YOUR REQUIREMENTS?
You have to have good rental history
No evictions or money owed to a previous landlord for any reason
Income requirements range from 2-3 times the monthly rent
You have to have at least 6 months job history at the same job
Credit and Criminal Background checks are required

APPLICATION FEE?
$75.00 per adult- regardless if married or not. Applications are found on our website at www.MomentumPM.org

HOW LONG DOES IT TAKE TO KNOW IF I AM APPROVED OR NOT?
It typically takes 24 to 48 hours but you must see the home FIRST!

WHAT IS YOUR DEPOSIT?
The deposit is the same as 1 month's rent.

WHAT ARE THE MOVE IN COSTS?
Application Fees
Security Deposit (Same as Rent)
Full Month's Rent (Any prorated portion will be due the 1st of the following month)
Any pet fees- if applicable

WHAT IS YOUR PET POLICY?
Most of our rentals allow pets. They must be full grown and spayed or neutered. Breed restrictions and Fees apply.

Thank you,

Kara Stefano
Momentum Property Management
3113 N. Armenia Ave.
Tampa, FL 33607
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1130 10th St. S. have any available units?
1130 10th St. S. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
Is 1130 10th St. S. currently offering any rent specials?
1130 10th St. S. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1130 10th St. S. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1130 10th St. S. is pet friendly.
Does 1130 10th St. S. offer parking?
No, 1130 10th St. S. does not offer parking.
Does 1130 10th St. S. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1130 10th St. S. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1130 10th St. S. have a pool?
No, 1130 10th St. S. does not have a pool.
Does 1130 10th St. S. have accessible units?
No, 1130 10th St. S. does not have accessible units.
Does 1130 10th St. S. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1130 10th St. S. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1130 10th St. S. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1130 10th St. S. does not have units with air conditioning.

