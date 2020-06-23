All apartments in St. Petersburg
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
1127 15TH STREET N
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1127 15TH STREET N

1127 15th Street North · No Longer Available
Location

1127 15th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Uptown

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Rent this immaculate Woodlawn Oaks home, which has been completely renovated, and have the option to buy at any time. The owner spared no expense on the renovation. The home features an open floor plan with an abundance of natural light, high end upgrades, stainless steel appliances, and stunning granite counter tops. The open kitchen, living, and dining room space is perfect for entertaining guests, as is the sizable back yard. The luxurious master bedroom encompasses a walk-in closet and an ensuite with light finishes and rounded stand-up shower. There are two additional bedrooms, and another full bath with tub to accommodate your guests. Detached garage in the back alongside additional parking provides ample space for your guest's vehicles. The property is not in a flood zone! Don't miss the opportunity so rent this stunning home! Call today for a showing! *Must rent for a minimum of 1 year (Maximum 5)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1127 15TH STREET N have any available units?
1127 15TH STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1127 15TH STREET N have?
Some of 1127 15TH STREET N's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1127 15TH STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
1127 15TH STREET N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1127 15TH STREET N pet-friendly?
No, 1127 15TH STREET N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 1127 15TH STREET N offer parking?
Yes, 1127 15TH STREET N does offer parking.
Does 1127 15TH STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1127 15TH STREET N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1127 15TH STREET N have a pool?
No, 1127 15TH STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 1127 15TH STREET N have accessible units?
No, 1127 15TH STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 1127 15TH STREET N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1127 15TH STREET N has units with dishwashers.
