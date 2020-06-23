1127 15TH STREET N

Amenities

Rent this immaculate Woodlawn Oaks home, which has been completely renovated, and have the option to buy at any time. The owner spared no expense on the renovation. The home features an open floor plan with an abundance of natural light, high end upgrades, stainless steel appliances, and stunning granite counter tops. The open kitchen, living, and dining room space is perfect for entertaining guests, as is the sizable back yard. The luxurious master bedroom encompasses a walk-in closet and an ensuite with light finishes and rounded stand-up shower. There are two additional bedrooms, and another full bath with tub to accommodate your guests. Detached garage in the back alongside additional parking provides ample space for your guest's vehicles. The property is not in a flood zone! Don't miss the opportunity so rent this stunning home! Call today for a showing! *Must rent for a minimum of 1 year (Maximum 5)