1121 72nd St N

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan extra storage patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Open, updated 2/1 home in Azalea - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Gorgeous, updated 2/1 in Azalea neighborhood of St.Pete. This property features modern tile throughout. No carpet. Updated kitchen that opens up to the bright living room. The kitchen also opens up to the backyard, connected by a separate laundry room. The backyard is HUGE! Also, backs up to the Pinellas Trail, easy on and off from the trail. Backyard has large separate storage shed, pergola, little pond, and covered patio. Perfect for lots of outdoor living!



TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER: https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1701098



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For any additional questions contact Tara with Rent Solutions at 727-754-0942.



