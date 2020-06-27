All apartments in St. Petersburg
1121 72nd St N
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:00 AM

1121 72nd St N

1121 72nd Street North · No Longer Available
St. Petersburg
Pet Friendly Places
1 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Pool
Location

1121 72nd Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710
Azalea Homes

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Open, updated 2/1 home in Azalea - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Gorgeous, updated 2/1 in Azalea neighborhood of St.Pete. This property features modern tile throughout. No carpet. Updated kitchen that opens up to the bright living room. The kitchen also opens up to the backyard, connected by a separate laundry room. The backyard is HUGE! Also, backs up to the Pinellas Trail, easy on and off from the trail. Backyard has large separate storage shed, pergola, little pond, and covered patio. Perfect for lots of outdoor living!

TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER: https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1701098

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For any additional questions contact Tara with Rent Solutions at 727-754-0942.

(RLNE5589305)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1121 72nd St N have any available units?
1121 72nd St N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1121 72nd St N have?
Some of 1121 72nd St N's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1121 72nd St N currently offering any rent specials?
1121 72nd St N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1121 72nd St N pet-friendly?
Yes, 1121 72nd St N is pet friendly.
Does 1121 72nd St N offer parking?
Yes, 1121 72nd St N offers parking.
Does 1121 72nd St N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1121 72nd St N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1121 72nd St N have a pool?
No, 1121 72nd St N does not have a pool.
Does 1121 72nd St N have accessible units?
No, 1121 72nd St N does not have accessible units.
Does 1121 72nd St N have units with dishwashers?
No, 1121 72nd St N does not have units with dishwashers.

