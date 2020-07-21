All apartments in St. Petersburg
111 12TH AVENUE N

111 12th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

111 12th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Historic Old Northeast

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
When do you ever find a place that is charming, yet freshly renovated with a brand-new kitchen, pet-friendly (even large dogs allowed), in an absolute fabulous, but quiet location so close to Downtown that you can walk or bike to literally everything St. Pete has to offer? This amazing, light-filled 2 bedroom/1.5 bathroom is very private (left side of a duplex, no stairs) and in a non-flood area. Walk to the waterfront parks, events and concerts, Spa Beach, volley ball and tennis courts, or the iconic Vinoy hotel and have a cocktail overlooking the water and watch the sun set. This move-in ready, spacious unit has been just recently freshly painted, and boasts oak floors, an open floor plan, screened-in patio, outdoor entertainment area, BBQ area and comes with its own, brand-new full size washer and dryer in unit. This one won't be around for long, don't miss out and schedule your showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

