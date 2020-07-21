111 12TH AVENUE N

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly tennis court

When do you ever find a place that is charming, yet freshly renovated with a brand-new kitchen, pet-friendly (even large dogs allowed), in an absolute fabulous, but quiet location so close to Downtown that you can walk or bike to literally everything St. Pete has to offer? This amazing, light-filled 2 bedroom/1.5 bathroom is very private (left side of a duplex, no stairs) and in a non-flood area. Walk to the waterfront parks, events and concerts, Spa Beach, volley ball and tennis courts, or the iconic Vinoy hotel and have a cocktail overlooking the water and watch the sun set. This move-in ready, spacious unit has been just recently freshly painted, and boasts oak floors, an open floor plan, screened-in patio, outdoor entertainment area, BBQ area and comes with its own, brand-new full size washer and dryer in unit. This one won't be around for long, don't miss out and schedule your showing today.