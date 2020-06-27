All apartments in St. Petersburg
Location

110 11th Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Historic Old Northeast

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming Vintage Apartment in Old Northeast - You'll love this spacious 1-bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment with a closed-in porch/bonus room. Plenty of space to move about without losing that quaint, cozy atmosphere. Spacious bedroom provides plenty of storage and closet space. Backyard paradise with mature landscaping perfect for play or just relaxing on a weekend. Situated minutes from downtown St Petersburg shopping and restaurants. Laundry is on-site and available for tenant's use. DETACHED ONE-CAR GARAGE SPACE INCLUDED FOR AN ADDITIONAL $100/MONTH. This is a NON-SMOKING unit. Off street parking for this unit. Make this one of your Must See properties today.

(RLNE5045002)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 11 Ave NE have any available units?
110 11 Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
Is 110 11 Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
110 11 Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 11 Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 110 11 Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 110 11 Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 110 11 Ave NE offers parking.
Does 110 11 Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 110 11 Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 11 Ave NE have a pool?
No, 110 11 Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 110 11 Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 110 11 Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 110 11 Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 110 11 Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 110 11 Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 110 11 Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.
