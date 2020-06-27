110 11 Ave NE

Amenities

Charming Vintage Apartment in Old Northeast - You'll love this spacious 1-bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment with a closed-in porch/bonus room. Plenty of space to move about without losing that quaint, cozy atmosphere. Spacious bedroom provides plenty of storage and closet space. Backyard paradise with mature landscaping perfect for play or just relaxing on a weekend. Situated minutes from downtown St Petersburg shopping and restaurants. Laundry is on-site and available for tenant's use. DETACHED ONE-CAR GARAGE SPACE INCLUDED FOR AN ADDITIONAL $100/MONTH. This is a NON-SMOKING unit. Off street parking for this unit. Make this one of your Must See properties today.



