107 SEA HORSE DRIVE SE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport clubhouse dog park parking pool pool table shuffle board cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly tennis court volleyball court

Beautifully renovated 2 bedrooms 2 bath condo located in the desirable waterfront community at Coquina Key North. First-floor unit, overlooking the pool and lake, remodeled kitchen, bathroom, open patio, inside laundry, Open floor plan, Brand new windows. Tile and carpet flooring throughout. Inside laundry. Comes with a carport and parking, Move-in Ready. Small pet welcome subject to owner approval. Loads of amenities in both the North and South community including heated pools, heated spa, clubhouse with pub, restaurant, fishing pier, volleyball, shuffleboard, pool table, library, tennis court, golf net, dog parks, dry slips, wet slips, planned activities, entertainment at clubhouse, weekly food and special events. Less than 10 minutes to beaches and shopping areas. Close to Interstate, airports, restaurants, and popular downtown St. Pete. $50 application fee each adult over 18. Waterside Association fee is $ 100.00. Pet privilege Fee amount determined after completion of pet screening online at tenant expense. Move-In Special: 1/2 off first month's rent.