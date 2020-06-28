All apartments in St. Petersburg
107 SEA HORSE DRIVE SE
107 SEA HORSE DRIVE SE

107 Sea Horse Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

107 Sea Horse Drive Southeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Coquina Key

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
dog park
parking
pool
pool table
shuffle board
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
Beautifully renovated 2 bedrooms 2 bath condo located in the desirable waterfront community at Coquina Key North. First-floor unit, overlooking the pool and lake, remodeled kitchen, bathroom, open patio, inside laundry, Open floor plan, Brand new windows. Tile and carpet flooring throughout. Inside laundry. Comes with a carport and parking, Move-in Ready. Small pet welcome subject to owner approval. Loads of amenities in both the North and South community including heated pools, heated spa, clubhouse with pub, restaurant, fishing pier, volleyball, shuffleboard, pool table, library, tennis court, golf net, dog parks, dry slips, wet slips, planned activities, entertainment at clubhouse, weekly food and special events. Less than 10 minutes to beaches and shopping areas. Close to Interstate, airports, restaurants, and popular downtown St. Pete. $50 application fee each adult over 18. Waterside Association fee is $ 100.00. Pet privilege Fee amount determined after completion of pet screening online at tenant expense. Move-In Special: 1/2 off first month's rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

