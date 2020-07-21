All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 1041 BELLA VISTA DRIVE NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
1041 BELLA VISTA DRIVE NE
Last updated September 18 2019 at 3:06 AM

1041 BELLA VISTA DRIVE NE

1041 Bella Vista Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1041 Bella Vista Drive Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33702

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
playground
ice maker
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
playground
pool
Venetian Bay of North St. Petersburg, Enjoy the lifestyle of a community that is well kept. This 5 bedroom 3.5 bathroom home is well laid out, The open floor plan, high ceilings, and a first floor master suite is sure to please. The home also features a second floor living space, which is a perfect Bonus area or cinema room. Venetian Bay features a community pool, playground for the family, and is located near Weedon Nature Preserve. The Venetian Bay Neighborhood is centrally located with access to both Tampa and Downtown St. Petersburg, Venetian Bay is just minutes from I-275, & Gandy Blvd. Shopping, Restaurants and so much more. Air Conditioning System is New in 2018

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1041 BELLA VISTA DRIVE NE have any available units?
1041 BELLA VISTA DRIVE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1041 BELLA VISTA DRIVE NE have?
Some of 1041 BELLA VISTA DRIVE NE's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1041 BELLA VISTA DRIVE NE currently offering any rent specials?
1041 BELLA VISTA DRIVE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1041 BELLA VISTA DRIVE NE pet-friendly?
No, 1041 BELLA VISTA DRIVE NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 1041 BELLA VISTA DRIVE NE offer parking?
No, 1041 BELLA VISTA DRIVE NE does not offer parking.
Does 1041 BELLA VISTA DRIVE NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1041 BELLA VISTA DRIVE NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1041 BELLA VISTA DRIVE NE have a pool?
Yes, 1041 BELLA VISTA DRIVE NE has a pool.
Does 1041 BELLA VISTA DRIVE NE have accessible units?
No, 1041 BELLA VISTA DRIVE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1041 BELLA VISTA DRIVE NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1041 BELLA VISTA DRIVE NE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Isles of Gateway
10600 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Fusion 1560
1560 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
1701 Central
1701 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Crescent Lane Apartments
2000 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Lincoln Shores
11601 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Provenza at St. Pete
540 Trinity Ln
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Camden Pier District
330 3rd St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
The Preserve at Gateway
11800 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedroom Apartments
St. Petersburg Apartments with ParkingSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Apartments
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus