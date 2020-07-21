1041 BELLA VISTA DRIVE NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker range refrigerator Property Amenities playground pool

Venetian Bay of North St. Petersburg, Enjoy the lifestyle of a community that is well kept. This 5 bedroom 3.5 bathroom home is well laid out, The open floor plan, high ceilings, and a first floor master suite is sure to please. The home also features a second floor living space, which is a perfect Bonus area or cinema room. Venetian Bay features a community pool, playground for the family, and is located near Weedon Nature Preserve. The Venetian Bay Neighborhood is centrally located with access to both Tampa and Downtown St. Petersburg, Venetian Bay is just minutes from I-275, & Gandy Blvd. Shopping, Restaurants and so much more. Air Conditioning System is New in 2018