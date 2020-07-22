1020 1/2 36TH AVENUE N.

Amenities

Welcome to the "Coconut Cottage" in the charming neighborhood of Magnolia Heights - just minutes from Crescent Lake Park, Downtown St. Pete, shopping/restaurants and I-275! This cottage has been tastefully updated from top to bottom. Enjoy a completely fenced in yard totally separate from the main house in the front. There are LED solar lights that illuminate the pathway along with an LED floodlight at the entrance of the coconut cottage. The lush Florida landscaping and fresh exterior paint show off this adorable cottage. Entering the front door you're greeted with a mobile wooden bartop that opens up as seating for two. The kitchen features brand new cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel refrigerator, stainless steel glass top GE range, open shelving, stainless steel under-mount sink, matte black faucet and plenty of natural light. The entire cottage has new luxury vinyl flooring and fresh paint throughout. The living room has a new ceiling fan and a virtually silent new high-efficiency A/C system. Passing through the living room to the bedroom you will notice a louvered sliding pocket door that provides privacy but also allows the air to flow through the entire cottage. The bathroom has been meticulously upgraded with new lighting, matte black hexagon flooring, new porcelain vanity, matte black faucet, and new shower fixtures. Parking available on the street. Rent price included basic lawn service - tenant pays all other utilities. Available for immediate occupancy.