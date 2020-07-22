All apartments in St. Petersburg
1020 1/2 36TH AVENUE N.
Last updated January 22 2020

1020 1/2 36TH AVENUE N

1020 1/2 36th Ave N · No Longer Available
Location

1020 1/2 36th Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Magnolia Heights

Amenities

granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome to the "Coconut Cottage" in the charming neighborhood of Magnolia Heights - just minutes from Crescent Lake Park, Downtown St. Pete, shopping/restaurants and I-275! This cottage has been tastefully updated from top to bottom. Enjoy a completely fenced in yard totally separate from the main house in the front. There are LED solar lights that illuminate the pathway along with an LED floodlight at the entrance of the coconut cottage. The lush Florida landscaping and fresh exterior paint show off this adorable cottage. Entering the front door you're greeted with a mobile wooden bartop that opens up as seating for two. The kitchen features brand new cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel refrigerator, stainless steel glass top GE range, open shelving, stainless steel under-mount sink, matte black faucet and plenty of natural light. The entire cottage has new luxury vinyl flooring and fresh paint throughout. The living room has a new ceiling fan and a virtually silent new high-efficiency A/C system. Passing through the living room to the bedroom you will notice a louvered sliding pocket door that provides privacy but also allows the air to flow through the entire cottage. The bathroom has been meticulously upgraded with new lighting, matte black hexagon flooring, new porcelain vanity, matte black faucet, and new shower fixtures. Parking available on the street. Rent price included basic lawn service - tenant pays all other utilities. Available for immediate occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1020 1/2 36TH AVENUE N have any available units?
1020 1/2 36TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1020 1/2 36TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 1020 1/2 36TH AVENUE N's amenities include granite counters, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1020 1/2 36TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
1020 1/2 36TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1020 1/2 36TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 1020 1/2 36TH AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 1020 1/2 36TH AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 1020 1/2 36TH AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 1020 1/2 36TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1020 1/2 36TH AVENUE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1020 1/2 36TH AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 1020 1/2 36TH AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 1020 1/2 36TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 1020 1/2 36TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 1020 1/2 36TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
No, 1020 1/2 36TH AVENUE N does not have units with dishwashers.

