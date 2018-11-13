All apartments in St. Petersburg
1009 15th Avenue South
1009 15th Avenue South

1009 15th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

1009 15th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Thirteenth Steet Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1174012

Please ask our staff about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Move in for as little as $1755 which includes the first months rent. This home features an open layout with wood style flooring throughout. There is a large, cook friendly kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances. All homes offered by Great Jones are as-is unless otherwise arranged. Standard utility services provided, service costs are due as a monthly charge in addition to the rent. If this property is in an HOA, approval to move in may be subject to separate HOA application and application fee's.
|Amenities: Ceiling fans,Stainless steel appliances,Wood-style flooring,Blinds,No dogs,No cats
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1009 15th Avenue South have any available units?
1009 15th Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
Is 1009 15th Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
1009 15th Avenue South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1009 15th Avenue South pet-friendly?
No, 1009 15th Avenue South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 1009 15th Avenue South offer parking?
No, 1009 15th Avenue South does not offer parking.
Does 1009 15th Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1009 15th Avenue South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1009 15th Avenue South have a pool?
No, 1009 15th Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 1009 15th Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 1009 15th Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 1009 15th Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
No, 1009 15th Avenue South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1009 15th Avenue South have units with air conditioning?
No, 1009 15th Avenue South does not have units with air conditioning.

