All apartments in St. Pete Beach
Find more places like 8911 Blind Pass Road - #122.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Pete Beach, FL
/
8911 Blind Pass Road - #122
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

8911 Blind Pass Road - #122

8911 Blind Pass Road · (727) 420-6973
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
St. Pete Beach
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

8911 Blind Pass Road, St. Pete Beach, FL 33706

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 8911 Blind Pass Road - #122 · Avail. now

$1,400

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 645 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
sauna
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
sauna
tennis court
8911 Blind Pass Road - #122 - LO - Please call Drew Carlyle at (727) 420-6973 for more information on this home. BEAUTIFUL WATERFRONT COMPLEX. GROUND-FLOOR CONDO AVAILABLE FOR SHORT, MID OR LONG-TERM LEASE. Available beginning May 1. Perfect for someone relocating to the area. Fully Furnished and Turnkey. Lovely ground floor patio with lovely garden view. The gated complex has many amenities including olympic sized swimming pool, cantilevered sunning deck over water, fishing dock, barbecue areas thru out the lush grounds, active clubhouse with party room & full kitchen, recreation building with men & women's saunas and BOAT SLIPS! Slips are available for a low monthly rental. In addition, the beach is a short stroll away, tennis courts next door, walking distance to grocery stores, local restaurants & pubs and the beach trolley stops outside the gates to take you exploring our little piece of paradise. Florida required taxes of 13% for rentals less than 6 months +1 day apply. Subject to application and approval. $75 tenant processing fee. time of move-in.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5532915)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8911 Blind Pass Road - #122 have any available units?
8911 Blind Pass Road - #122 has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8911 Blind Pass Road - #122 have?
Some of 8911 Blind Pass Road - #122's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8911 Blind Pass Road - #122 currently offering any rent specials?
8911 Blind Pass Road - #122 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8911 Blind Pass Road - #122 pet-friendly?
No, 8911 Blind Pass Road - #122 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Pete Beach.
Does 8911 Blind Pass Road - #122 offer parking?
No, 8911 Blind Pass Road - #122 does not offer parking.
Does 8911 Blind Pass Road - #122 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8911 Blind Pass Road - #122 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8911 Blind Pass Road - #122 have a pool?
Yes, 8911 Blind Pass Road - #122 has a pool.
Does 8911 Blind Pass Road - #122 have accessible units?
No, 8911 Blind Pass Road - #122 does not have accessible units.
Does 8911 Blind Pass Road - #122 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8911 Blind Pass Road - #122 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8911 Blind Pass Road - #122 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8911 Blind Pass Road - #122 does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 8911 Blind Pass Road - #122?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

St. Pete Beach 1 BedroomsSt. Pete Beach 2 Bedrooms
St. Pete Beach Apartments with Washer-DryersSt. Pete Beach Furnished Apartments
St. Pete Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLKeystone, FLMemphis, FLHolmes Beach, FLCitrus Park, FLNew Port Richey East, FLSouthgate, FL
Siesta Key, FLOldsmar, FLVamo, FLSafety Harbor, FLNorth Port, FLCheval, FLFuller Heights, FLHoliday, FLTreasure Island, FLJasmine Estates, FLKenneth City, FLPort Richey, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity