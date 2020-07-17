Amenities

8911 Blind Pass Road - #122 - LO - Please call Drew Carlyle at (727) 420-6973 for more information on this home. BEAUTIFUL WATERFRONT COMPLEX. GROUND-FLOOR CONDO AVAILABLE FOR SHORT, MID OR LONG-TERM LEASE. Available beginning May 1. Perfect for someone relocating to the area. Fully Furnished and Turnkey. Lovely ground floor patio with lovely garden view. The gated complex has many amenities including olympic sized swimming pool, cantilevered sunning deck over water, fishing dock, barbecue areas thru out the lush grounds, active clubhouse with party room & full kitchen, recreation building with men & women's saunas and BOAT SLIPS! Slips are available for a low monthly rental. In addition, the beach is a short stroll away, tennis courts next door, walking distance to grocery stores, local restaurants & pubs and the beach trolley stops outside the gates to take you exploring our little piece of paradise. Florida required taxes of 13% for rentals less than 6 months +1 day apply. Subject to application and approval. $75 tenant processing fee. time of move-in.



No Pets Allowed



