Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage pool ceiling fan elevator

This recently built home is to fall in love with! Your perfect getaway for just a few months with a pool that can be heated, a dock that dolphins frequent daily, guaranteed! This specific water channel is full of sea life and green marine lights attract fish at night. The best beach is about a 10-15 minute walk away. Please inquire for additional information. This is a unique offer that can be negotiated under specific terms.