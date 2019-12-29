8041 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S

Amenities

Winter Rental - Welcome to Coral Pointe at Harbourside, located in St Pete Beach, Fl. This two bedroom, two bath with Den/bonus room condo is completely upgraded with only the best. The kitchen has solid wood cabinets and granite counter tops paired with a beautiful backsplash & stainless steel appliances. Amazing crown molding and high baseboards throughout the unit. The Popcorn ceiling has been removed. The flooring is a high grade laminate and tile throughout the unit. The A/C was new in 2007 with a humidistat and hot water tank in 2008. There is a large stackable washer/dryer. The sliders and windows are PGT brand and window sills are granite. There are plantation shutters in Guest room and Den for privacy. Custom built in desk in den makes it convenient for office/computer work. Guest and assigned Under Building parking #168. When Constructing Harbourside, JMC the contractor used Solid Steel reinforced concrete construction rather than hollow concrete blocks. Amenities include 6 Swimming pools, 5 Tennis courts with a Pickleball court, 2 Fitness centers, Jacuzzi, saunas, Shuffle board, outdoor grilling, 3 car wash station with vacuum & air, Marina with 3 docks and 87 deeded slips. There is no deeded slip to this unit A Clubhouse with a full social agenda and a 1.5 mile walking trail around the island to exercise. Resort style living at it's best.