All apartments in St. Pete Beach
Find more places like 8041 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Pete Beach, FL
/
8041 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S
Last updated December 29 2019 at 2:58 PM

8041 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S

8041 Sailboat Key Boulevard South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Pete Beach
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

8041 Sailboat Key Boulevard South, St. Pete Beach, FL 33707

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
sauna
tennis court
Winter Rental - Welcome to Coral Pointe at Harbourside, located in St Pete Beach, Fl. This two bedroom, two bath with Den/bonus room condo is completely upgraded with only the best. The kitchen has solid wood cabinets and granite counter tops paired with a beautiful backsplash & stainless steel appliances. Amazing crown molding and high baseboards throughout the unit. The Popcorn ceiling has been removed. The flooring is a high grade laminate and tile throughout the unit. The A/C was new in 2007 with a humidistat and hot water tank in 2008. There is a large stackable washer/dryer. The sliders and windows are PGT brand and window sills are granite. There are plantation shutters in Guest room and Den for privacy. Custom built in desk in den makes it convenient for office/computer work. Guest and assigned Under Building parking #168. When Constructing Harbourside, JMC the contractor used Solid Steel reinforced concrete construction rather than hollow concrete blocks. Amenities include 6 Swimming pools, 5 Tennis courts with a Pickleball court, 2 Fitness centers, Jacuzzi, saunas, Shuffle board, outdoor grilling, 3 car wash station with vacuum & air, Marina with 3 docks and 87 deeded slips. There is no deeded slip to this unit A Clubhouse with a full social agenda and a 1.5 mile walking trail around the island to exercise. Resort style living at it's best.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8041 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S have any available units?
8041 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Pete Beach, FL.
What amenities does 8041 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S have?
Some of 8041 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8041 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S currently offering any rent specials?
8041 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8041 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S pet-friendly?
No, 8041 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Pete Beach.
Does 8041 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S offer parking?
Yes, 8041 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S offers parking.
Does 8041 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8041 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8041 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S have a pool?
Yes, 8041 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S has a pool.
Does 8041 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S have accessible units?
No, 8041 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S does not have accessible units.
Does 8041 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8041 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S has units with dishwashers.
Does 8041 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8041 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

St. Pete Beach 1 BedroomsSt. Pete Beach 2 Bedrooms
St. Pete Beach Apartments with PoolSt. Pete Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
St. Pete Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLCheval, FLFeather Sound, FLTreasure Island, FLEllenton, FLMango, FLBayonet Point, FL
Fruitville, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLSafety Harbor, FLHoliday, FLNorth Sarasota, FLMeadow Oaks, FLBee Ridge, FLBelleair, FLOsprey, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLBeacon Square, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Suncoast Technical CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa