7615 COQUINA WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Key West style spacious 3 bed 2 bath 2 car garage available as a short term rental. one month to 6 months. Walk to everything. Fully furnished with every amenity needed for your stay. Centrally located in World Famous St Pete Beach Florida. No car needed here. High cathedral ceilings, over sized garage to park your car in, No carpet here all laminate and tile flooring. Great front porch for relaxing after a day at the beach. Community pool and the historic downtown Corey Ave nearby. Plenty of shopping and dining. The kitchen is ideal for those on vacation chefs, Inside washer and dryer. The dining and Living are a combined space making a great gathering area. Flat screen TV's in every room. The master is over sized and has its own en suite bathroom with a walk in glass block shower. The guest bath does have a bathtub/shower combo. There is a nice hangout area in the backyard. Paver patio and tropical landscape. This is great home for your getaway or if you simply need a home for a short period of time while transitioning.