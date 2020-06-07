7151 SUNSET WAY

Amenities

Rent or Buy. Available July 1st desirable Venta, a freshly painted, 10-unit condominium, facing west, directly across the road are Envoy Point tennis courts and waterfront clubhouse creating an un-cluttered sky and sunset horizon. Nestled comfortably between the beach and the waterfront, 71st Avenue is the end of the sand 73rd Ave ends at the Waterfront and the city's 'SUNSET PARK'. At the back of the complex is a shared clean, happy laundry, with a deck and fresh landscaping. This ground floor unit has a small area for chairs in front of the windows. Inside has ceramic tile throughout. All new insulated and city permitted windows to convey with a Lifetime Warranty from Windows World. A simple open layout with only a half wall separating your living area from the Kitchen and Dining area. A hall utility room plus pantry. A wall of closets along one side of the bedroom. Two new fans and light fixtures have been professionally installed. Maintenance fees include Cable too. Become a St Pete Beach owner and you can get a Beach ball for your car allowing you to park in public beach areas including Pass-A-Grille the southern tip of St Pete Beach. Buy or Rent today!