St. Pete Beach, FL
7151 SUNSET WAY
Last updated June 7 2020 at 9:42 AM

7151 SUNSET WAY

7151 Sunset Way · No Longer Available
Location

7151 Sunset Way, St. Pete Beach, FL 33706

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
ceiling fan
tennis court
clubhouse
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
bbq/grill
tennis court
Rent or Buy. Available July 1st desirable Venta, a freshly painted, 10-unit condominium, facing west, directly across the road are Envoy Point tennis courts and waterfront clubhouse creating an un-cluttered sky and sunset horizon. Nestled comfortably between the beach and the waterfront, 71st Avenue is the end of the sand 73rd Ave ends at the Waterfront and the city's 'SUNSET PARK'. At the back of the complex is a shared clean, happy laundry, with a deck and fresh landscaping. This ground floor unit has a small area for chairs in front of the windows. Inside has ceramic tile throughout. All new insulated and city permitted windows to convey with a Lifetime Warranty from Windows World. A simple open layout with only a half wall separating your living area from the Kitchen and Dining area. A hall utility room plus pantry. A wall of closets along one side of the bedroom. Two new fans and light fixtures have been professionally installed. Maintenance fees include Cable too. Become a St Pete Beach owner and you can get a Beach ball for your car allowing you to park in public beach areas including Pass-A-Grille the southern tip of St Pete Beach. Buy or Rent today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7151 SUNSET WAY have any available units?
7151 SUNSET WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Pete Beach, FL.
What amenities does 7151 SUNSET WAY have?
Some of 7151 SUNSET WAY's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7151 SUNSET WAY currently offering any rent specials?
7151 SUNSET WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7151 SUNSET WAY pet-friendly?
No, 7151 SUNSET WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Pete Beach.
Does 7151 SUNSET WAY offer parking?
No, 7151 SUNSET WAY does not offer parking.
Does 7151 SUNSET WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7151 SUNSET WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7151 SUNSET WAY have a pool?
No, 7151 SUNSET WAY does not have a pool.
Does 7151 SUNSET WAY have accessible units?
No, 7151 SUNSET WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 7151 SUNSET WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7151 SUNSET WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 7151 SUNSET WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 7151 SUNSET WAY does not have units with air conditioning.

