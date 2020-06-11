6700 SUNSET WAY

Amenities

Beach Living at The Friendly Native Beach Resort on Upham Beach! 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath VACATION RENTAL condo located right over the dunes on St Pete Beach! First floor condo with 2 Full sized beds in the bedroom. This cute beachy condo has a views of Upham Beach from the windows. It's pool side and beachside. Updated bathroom with stand up shower. The kitchen is fully stocked with pots, pans and all kitchens essentials. This beach condo includes Utilities!! Internet, Electric, Cable & Water! 1 Beach/Street Parking Pass is included. No smoking in condo and there is No on-site laundry. Come enjoy living the beach life on St Pete Beach! Just cross the small parking area and you are on majestic St Pete Beach enjoying the sand between your toes! This property offers a heated pool & shuffleboard court. You can chat it up with neighbors or relax and keep to yourself and read a book. 2 month minimum rental, rent for month to month up until 12/31/2020. Stay 2 months or a stay for a few. Application fee, First, Last & Deposit required. No animals per HOA. Call us today to schedule a viewing!