Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:25 PM

6700 SUNSET WAY

6700 Sunset Way · (727) 445-9400
Location

6700 Sunset Way, St. Pete Beach, FL 33706

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 103 · Avail. now

$1,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 495 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
pool
shuffle board
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
shuffle board
internet access
Beach Living at The Friendly Native Beach Resort on Upham Beach! 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath VACATION RENTAL condo located right over the dunes on St Pete Beach! First floor condo with 2 Full sized beds in the bedroom. This cute beachy condo has a views of Upham Beach from the windows. It's pool side and beachside. Updated bathroom with stand up shower. The kitchen is fully stocked with pots, pans and all kitchens essentials. This beach condo includes Utilities!! Internet, Electric, Cable & Water! 1 Beach/Street Parking Pass is included. No smoking in condo and there is No on-site laundry. Come enjoy living the beach life on St Pete Beach! Just cross the small parking area and you are on majestic St Pete Beach enjoying the sand between your toes! This property offers a heated pool & shuffleboard court. You can chat it up with neighbors or relax and keep to yourself and read a book. 2 month minimum rental, rent for month to month up until 12/31/2020. Stay 2 months or a stay for a few. Application fee, First, Last & Deposit required. No animals per HOA. Call us today to schedule a viewing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6700 SUNSET WAY have any available units?
6700 SUNSET WAY has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6700 SUNSET WAY have?
Some of 6700 SUNSET WAY's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6700 SUNSET WAY currently offering any rent specials?
6700 SUNSET WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6700 SUNSET WAY pet-friendly?
No, 6700 SUNSET WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Pete Beach.
Does 6700 SUNSET WAY offer parking?
Yes, 6700 SUNSET WAY does offer parking.
Does 6700 SUNSET WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6700 SUNSET WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6700 SUNSET WAY have a pool?
Yes, 6700 SUNSET WAY has a pool.
Does 6700 SUNSET WAY have accessible units?
No, 6700 SUNSET WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 6700 SUNSET WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 6700 SUNSET WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6700 SUNSET WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 6700 SUNSET WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
