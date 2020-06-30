All apartments in St. Pete Beach
6650 Sunset Way Apt 220

6650 Sunset Way · (727) 258-1880
Location

6650 Sunset Way, St. Pete Beach, FL 33706

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1470 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
Call Joe Nix at 727 687 0555 about this Silver Sands direct Gulf Front 2 bed 2 bath condo on the sand! Gorgeous open views of the Gulf. This unit has been recently updated. No carpet! All plank tile, many new furnishings and all new exotic granite counters throughout. Silver sands is a waterfront gated community with under building secure parking, fitness room, tennis courts and clubhouse. No car really needed, steps away are numerous restaurants and shopping galore. The large private balcony has all new high end furnishings along with Hurricane shutters. Enjoy nightly sunsets. There is a pool and spa located just off the beach. The master en suite has an over sized walk in closet, soaking tub and walk in curtain less shower. Two separate vanities and a make up area. The gourmet kitchen is well stocked with every amenity you will need for your stay. Silver Sands is a premier 5 star community. Walking through the wide tiled corridors you will enjoy the dramatic 5 story atrium. Rates vary for time of season and length of stay. There is a 90 day min stay required and sorry no pets and no smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6650 Sunset Way Apt 220 have any available units?
6650 Sunset Way Apt 220 has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6650 Sunset Way Apt 220 have?
Some of 6650 Sunset Way Apt 220's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6650 Sunset Way Apt 220 currently offering any rent specials?
6650 Sunset Way Apt 220 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6650 Sunset Way Apt 220 pet-friendly?
No, 6650 Sunset Way Apt 220 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Pete Beach.
Does 6650 Sunset Way Apt 220 offer parking?
Yes, 6650 Sunset Way Apt 220 offers parking.
Does 6650 Sunset Way Apt 220 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6650 Sunset Way Apt 220 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6650 Sunset Way Apt 220 have a pool?
Yes, 6650 Sunset Way Apt 220 has a pool.
Does 6650 Sunset Way Apt 220 have accessible units?
No, 6650 Sunset Way Apt 220 does not have accessible units.
Does 6650 Sunset Way Apt 220 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6650 Sunset Way Apt 220 has units with dishwashers.
Does 6650 Sunset Way Apt 220 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6650 Sunset Way Apt 220 has units with air conditioning.
